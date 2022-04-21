Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in casuals as he gets papped at the airport; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for his impressive style sense. The actor never misses a chance to make heads turn every time he steps out in the city. Be it a casual wear, ethnic or formals, Ranbir has a knack for leaving the fashion police in awe of his style statements every now and then. And the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is once again making headlines as he was papped at the airport this morning and had his style game on point.

In the video, Ranbir looked dapper as he was seen wearing a dark blue coloured t-shirt with a brown border. He had paired it with a dark coloured jacket and white jeans. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor completed his look with a pair of stylish glasses and was also carrying a bag as he made his way inside the airport. Besides, Ranbir also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the recent rise in COVID 19 cases across the country. It is reported that Ranbir has left the city for a shoot. Earlier, his new bride Alia Bhatt was also papped at the airport as she left for Jaisalmer to be shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been making the headlines on the personal front as well as the handsome hunk has tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in a traditional ceremony on April 14. The wedding was followed by a grand wedding bash at Ranbir’s residence Vastu which was a starry affair.

