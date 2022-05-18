Ranbir Kapoor exudes charm in casuals as he poses with a co-dancer in an UNSEEN pic

Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who is known for his impressive acting prowess and stunning fashion sense. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab actor, who made his big Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor, has given several incredible performances on the big screen. Amid this, his style statements are also a talk of the town and Ranbir aces the art of nailing every look he dons - be it casual, formal, desi, festive etc. Interestingly, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has been making the headlines today as an unseen pic of the actor has made it to social media.

In the pic, Ranbir was seen posing with a co-dancer and exuding charm in casuals. He was seen wearing a cream coloured full sleeves t-shirt which he had paired with denims and sneakers. Ranbir was flaunting a bearded look and completed his look with a blue cap. His swag was undoubtedly making the fans skip a heartbeat. Ranbir was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and had removed it for the pic.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen pic:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been grabbing heads turn on both personal and professional fronts. The actor had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony on April 14 in Mumbai. Talking about the work front, he is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which will mark his first on screen collaboration with Alia. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be in YRF’s Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.