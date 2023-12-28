Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments' in viral Christmas celebration video
A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a video that showed them celebrating Christmas.
The Kapoor family came together to celebrate Christmas recently, and pictures and videos from their annual Christmas lunch went viral on social media. One of the viral videos on Instagram showed Ranbir Kapoor lighting an alcohol-doused cake, and setting it on fire while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’. Now, as per reports, a complaint has been filed against Ranbir and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor over viral Christmas video
According to a report in PTI, a police complaint was filed by Sanjay Tiwari at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra on Wednesday. The complaint was filed against Ranbir Kapoor and his family members over the viral Christmas video that showed them celebrating Christmas. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.
Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint, claimed that in the viral Christmas video, Ranbir is seen pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’. The complaint mentioned that in Hinduism, the fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted “Jai Mata Di”. It alleged that this hurt the complainant’s religious sentiments.
Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch
The annual Christmas lunch was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and many others. It was held at the late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence on Monday.
As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the Christmas lunch, they revealed their daughter Raha Kapoor’s face for the first time as the family posed together for the paparazzi. Ranbir held one-year-old Raha in his arms, while Alia Bhatt posed with them. Raha looked adorable in a white frock, and red shoes, and her hair was tied up in two cute ponytails.
Ranbir Kapoor’s work front
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, co-starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.
