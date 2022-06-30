Ranbir Kapoor feels Deepika Padukone was a 'veteran' during Tamasha: Don’t think I've ever been so surprised…

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most talented actors in Bollywood. These two started their careers together and have evolved so much as an actor. Ranbir is on a promotional spree these days as he is all geared up for the release of his film Shamshera. Ranbir will be making a comeback after almost 4 years on the silver screen and it is indeed an exciting moment for all the fans. In a recent interview with Brut India, Ranbir opened up about Deepika and how is surprised with her growth.

Talking about their film Tamasha and particularly the famous scene from the song ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’, Ranbir Kapoor said that it was championed by Deepika Padukone’s performance. “I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because she really, you really felt pain and because of that it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing she was reacting and what she was doing I was reacting. And I have always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together called Bachna Ae Haseeno. When I worked with her again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. And because I know Deepika so closely I was so impressed. And by the time we reached tamasha she was a veteran and she was surprising me with each shot and everything she was doing,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in two major movies, Shamshera and Brahmastra. Along with Ranbir, Shamshera will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. He also has Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Deepika Padukone, who recently made heads turn with her fashion game at the Cannes film festival 2022, will be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, the official Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Big B.

