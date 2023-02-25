Ranbir Kapoor feels his statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films was ‘misconstrued’

In December last year, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during which a Pakistani filmmaker asked him if he would work with a Pakistani team. “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?" asked the filmmaker, to which Ranbir replied that he would love to , and that there are no boundaries for artistes. His remark drew flak on social media from a section of Netizens. Now, Ranbir has clarified that his statement was a bit misconstrued and that while art is art, nothing is bigger than one’s country.

Recently, during the promotion of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Chandigarh, Ranbir Kapoor addressed this issue and said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. (I think my statement was misconstrued). I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

He said that it wasn’t a big controversy and that for him films are films, and that he feels cinema doesn’t see boundaries. Having said that, he also added that art isn’t bigger than one’s country, and that his first priority will always be his country. “ I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries. But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time, art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country.”