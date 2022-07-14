Ranbir Kapoor feels taking a break for an actor is very important; Says ‘find yourself & be peaceful…’

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since his film Shamshera was announced. Fans are excited to see the actor in a changed avatar on the big screen. Ranbir is returning to the silver screen after almost 4 years and fans are already jumping with joy. With 2 major releases in hand, Ranbir is definitely back in the limelight. In a recent interview with Big FM, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opened up about his break and is it important for any actor.

When asked that when he got a chance to take a break for 4 years and got a chance to discover himself, does he think that a break as an actor is necessary? Ranbir Kapoor replied that it is very very important. He revealed that he has always been like this. He loves to work and he works really hard. According to him the me time that he gets when he sits on his balcony thinks nothing, does not take any stress or tension, balances him out. “Life is great, there are ups there are downs. Just find yourself and centre yourself and be peaceful and everything will be amazing,” added the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

