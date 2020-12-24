Ranbir Kapoor feels like an 'underachiever' next to GF Alia Bhatt; Says will tick mark marriage goal very soon

In a recent chat, Ranbir Kapoor got candid about how he spent the lockdown and what new things he learned. Not just this, he even shared details about his life with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and his marriage plans.

If there is one starry couple whose marriage news has been all over the headlines through the year, it is and . Several rumours related to the two stars getting hitched have been coming in since a while and well, fans have been waiting to know if the two will soon be tying the knot. Now, in a chat with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir seems to have confirmed that he would have ticked the 'marriage goal' by now had the pandemic not hit their lives.

Talking about his lockdown and what he was up to amid the same, Ranbir mentioned to Rajeev that he has been reading books and watching OTT content. Further, he drifted a bit and mentioned that his 'girlfriend' Alia is an 'overachiever' who has enrolled herself in several things amid the pandemic. He shared that Alia took every class during the lockdown including guitar and screenwriting. Comparing her lockdown learning with his, he said that he feels like an 'underachiever' next to her.

I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life. Ranbir Kapoor on marriage

Not just this, he even shared his take on his marriage plans. When asked about when he plans to settle down, the Sanju actor said that he will tick that box very soon. Ranbir said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." Talking about his lockdown, Ranbir said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is, from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Meanwhile, the duo has been spending time together amid the pandemic and often, they were spotted in the city together too. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir would be seen in Brahmastra that is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, , Dimple Kapadia and others. It is produced by . Initially, it was supposed to release oN December 4, 2020. However, due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the shoot of the film could not be completed. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Rajeev Masand YouTube

