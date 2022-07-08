Ranbir Kapoor fields hilarious questions from doppelganger as he promotes Shamshera on The Other Kapur Show

Ranbir Kapoor has been going all out to promote Shamshera and doing it with a sense of novelty. After the RK Tapes, the actor sat across his so-called doppelganger and fielded hilarious questions on The Other Kapur show. Confused? Well, Yash Raj Films (YRF) took to social media to drop a video featuring Ranbir in a double role.

While the Shamshera actor appeared as a guest on the show, the host was also him but referred to as 'Ranbir Kapur with a U'. In the video, we get to see Ranbir quizzing Ranbir as he asks some hilarious questions. One such question was, "Great legacy. Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor. How does it feel? To disappoint all of them?"

Another question Ranbir was asked, "Alia Bhatt starred in Kalank, Sadak 2 and then she married you. What do you think? When will her bad luck streak end?" The actor was left at a loss for words. Sharing the video, YRF captioned it, "Double the role, double the fun! This time it's Ranbir vs... RANBIR on The Other Kapur Show Watch the clash of the season here. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's The Other Kapur show video:

Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is set to hit theatres on 22 July, 2022.

