Ranbir Kapoor filmed Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani together; reveals most memorable project

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, and Sanju. In a recent interaction with fans, Ranbir named Wake Up Sid as his most memorable project. He also shared insights into the experience of shooting the film simultaneously with Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Ranbir Kapoor calls Wake Up Sid his most memorable project

In a Zoom chat with fans, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the most memorable project he has worked on. Ranbir fondly recalled Wake Up Sid, his third film after Saawariya and Bachna Ae Haseeno, where he met his now-best friend, Ayan Mukerji. Reflecting on the experience, Ranbir shared that the movie made him realize that in cinema, one can also play characters. He said, “You don't only have to play the hero.” Ranbir also disclosed that this realization had a significant impact on his choices and decisions for future movies.

Ranbir emphasized the importance of connecting with characters and selecting roles that resonate with the youth. He noted that people who watched Wake Up Sid during its release were in a different phase of life, and revisiting the film evokes a sense of nostalgia for that period. Ranbir considered the common experience of confusion in life, saying, “Because at some point we all were confused. We all were in a state where we didn't know what to do with our lives.”

Ranbir Kapoor on shooting Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani together

During the interaction, Ranbir Kapoor disclosed that he shot Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Wake Up Sid at the same time. Ranbir said, “It's the only time I have done 2 films together and it was very confusing.” He expressed that playing the character of lazy Sid on one hand and doing over-the-top comedy on the other was challenging, as they belonged to different worlds. He shared that this experience prompted him to adopt a slower pace, focusing on one film at a time.

The 2009 film Wake Up Sid, directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. On the other hand, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, also released in 2009, starred Ranbir alongside Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's top THREE all-time favorite films have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan connection