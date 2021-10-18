Ranbir Kapoor films party song with 500 dancers 1st time since COVID curbs ease out for Luv Ranjan's flick?

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor have been eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen for a long time now. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, while shoots came to a standstill after the COVID 19 vaccinations began, the shoots too kicked off again. Ranbir has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's film through 2021 and now, as per a recent report, the actor also shot for a special house party song for Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer in the city. What made the shoot stand out was that apparently, Ranbir shot with 500 background dancers first time since COVID 19 restrictions were eased off.

As per Etimes report, Ranbir shot for a special house party song for Luv Ranjan's untitled project at Madh Island. The report claimed that it was the first time since the COVID 19 curbs were eased out on film shoots that any crew shot with a huge number of background dancers. Reportedly, Ranbir shot for the big-budget house party song with 500 background dancers. The dance was reportedly choreographed by Bosco Martis. As per the report, Ranbir has wrapped up the filming of the house party song.

Last week, Ranbir was snapped in the city after his dance rehearsals and well, since then, fans of the actor were curious to know what he had been prepping for. Now, amid these reports of him shooting a song for Luv Ranjan's film, fans certainly would be excited. Talking about Luv's film, it stars Ranbir and Shraddha together for the first time. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia also are a part of the project. It has been shot in New Delhi twice this year.

Besides this, Ranbir is now gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor with him. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 18, 2022. Ranbir also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will also be seen in Animal with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

