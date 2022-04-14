The D-Day is finally here! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today and fans are really looking forward to seeing the first glimpse of the couple as newlyweds. Yesterday, the duo's wedding festivities kick-started with the mehndi ceremony for the bride, which was attended by their close family and friends that including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, etc.



It is no secret that Ranbir is known to be Bollywood's most private star and is not on social media, though, it has been often revealed that he has an account on Instagram. Now, a report in India Today states that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will be finally making his debut on social media officially after his wedding with Alia. In fact, his ladylove has played an important role in convincing her husband-to-be to join social media. The actress suggested Ranbir to share a personal video message on his social media handle for his fans after their marriage.



Further, the report also said that at Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and KJo were heard discussing the idea of the Sanju actor putting up a special video message on Alia’s social media handles after the wedding.



The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, yesterday, Ranbir's mother Neetu and his sister Riddhima officially confirmed the duo's wedding date. After the mehendi, they were seen interacting with paparazzi outside Ranbir's house and they revealed that the nuptials will take place at the house on Thursday, April 14.Ranbir Kapoor to finally make his social media debut post-wedding with Alia Bhatt?

