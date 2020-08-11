Ranbir Kapoor is full of swag as he flaunts the 'new normal' on set in latest photos with his team

Ranbir Kapoor has been spending time indoors amid the COVID-19 crisis. The handsome star joined his team recently and his hairstylist dropped photos of the new normal.

It has been a while since the world is trying to come to terms with the 'new normal' amid the COVID-19 crisis. With shoots stalled for months, stars too had been staying indoors. Speaking of this, has been recently spotted a couple of times in the city and each time he is seen flaunting the 'new normal.' Once again, the photos of the star going viral on social media prove that he has been taking all safety measures while he joined his team on set.

Recently, Ranbir joined his hairstylist and team on sets and adhered to every safety norm while clicking photos. Ranbir's hairstylist took to social media to drop photos of posing with him while keeping their masks on. Not just this, they also maintained social distancing norms in one of the photos and showed off their cool swag while doing so. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen clad in steel grey sweatshirt with brown sweatpants and matching sneakers. With this, the Brahmastra star flaunted his cool cap and a matching mask as he posed with this team in the photos.

Taking to social media, Ranbir's hairstylist dropped several photos with Ranbir as they geared up for the shoot on the sets and others. Fans of the star have been sharing the photos on social media and they have gone viral. While the name of the film is not mentioned in the photos, fans of Ranbir have been waiting for him to return to shoots.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's latest photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is a fantasy action period drama in which reportedly, Ranbir is playing a double role. Meanwhile, apart from this, Ranbir also has co-starrer Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and others. Its release date was announced in February this year. However, the shoots got stalled due to Covid-19 and hence, rumours have been coming in that the film may be pushed to next year. However, nothing has been officially announced. As of now, the release date is December 4, 2020.

Also Read|When Ranbir Kapoor shared the frame with Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and left fans gushing over his smile

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×