Ranbir Kapoor gets a cute welcome from wifey Alia Bhatt at the airport as he returns to Mumbai: See PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, the celebrated Bollywood star is currently busy with the promotions of his highly anticipated project, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie, which is slated to hit the theatres in March, this year, has garnered the attention of audiences with its promising trailer and songs. Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotional events of the film, returned to Mumbai this morning. Interestingly, the actor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt, who had arrived at the airport to pick him up. Alia Bhatt arrives at the airport to welcome hubby Ranbir Kapoor

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted at the airport in the wee hours of Saturday, as she arrived to pick up her hubby dearest Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first round promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, looked handsome as always in a casual red checkered shirt, which he paired with denim trousers, brown shoes, a face mask, and a cap. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt is spotted in a baby pink outfit as she waited for her husband inside the car. The Brahmastra pair shared a warm hug as Ranbir Kapoor entered the car. Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's airport pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front The actor will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, the upcoming romantic comedy helmed by Luv Ranjan. The project marks Ranbir Kapoor's first onscreen collaboration with the popular actress Shraddha Kapoor. He is currently busy with the shooting of Animal, the upcoming action drama which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the popular filmmaker who rose to fame with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from the sets of the movie had gone viral on social media many times. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new roles as parents The talented actress is currently enjoying her new role as a mother, after the arrival of their first child, daughter Raha. Alia Bhatt is reportedly planning to bid goodbye to her maternity break soon and will resume the shooting of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, soon. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is planning to take a paternity break from his career after wrapping up the shooting of Animal.

