Ranbir Kapoor gets cute kiss from daughter as he returns with Alia Bhatt; don’t miss Raha’s million dollar smile: WATCH

The extravaganza second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on Saturday. Following this, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more, returned to the city on Sunday. In addition to this, the beloved family Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha, also reached Mumbai late at night.

Upon their arrival, yet again, the little munchkin stole everyone’s heart with her adorable gesture towards her father, Ranbir Kapoor. Check it out.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha plants a sweet kiss on her father's cheeks

A while back, the Animal actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and daughter, Raha Kapoor. In the videos and pictures that surfaced on the internet, one can see RK holding his daughter in his arms as a doting father. While making their way outside the airport, the little one planted a sweet kiss on his father’s cheeks.

It won't be wrong to say that little one effortlessly stole all the limelight upon her arrival. After getting inside the car, Raha was seen smiling while being captured by the camera lenses. Her infectious smile brought a sweet smile to her father's face as well. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was also seen engaging their little one in the conversation.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the little one. A fan wrote, “Wowww, raha so cute, alia&ranbir maşallah,” while another fan commented, “cutie raha.”

Raha's first picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

On Sunday, a cutesy photograph of Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha surfaced from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo were seen gracing the cruise pre-wedding of the soon-to-be married couple.

In the picture, one can see Alia adorably holding her munchkin in her arms, while the latter had a sweet smile on her face as she was having an ice cream.

Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned it, "Alia Bhatt with her daughter at Anant Ambani's 2nd pre-wedding. Adorable pic of mumma & Rara Raha was seen eating icecream."

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha, in the same year in November. Nearly a year later, on Christmas 2023, the couple revealed their little one’s face to the world.

