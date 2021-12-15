Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional remembering dad Rishi Kapoor at Brahmastra event, pays tribute in THIS way; WATCH

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films in these recent years. Today, the first motion poster of the film has been launched in Delhi with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan attending the event. While taking the stage at the poster launch, Ranbir was seen getting emotional as he remembered father Rishi Kapoor who passed away after a long battle with cancer last year. Talking about him, Ranbir paid a tribute to the veteran actor as well.

“I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me, and kept, questioning us ki ‘what you doing, who takes so long to make a film, who spends so much of money? Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film, VFX film kaun dekhega India mein? India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta.’ But I believe he’s here somewhere. I hope he’s proud, I hope he’s smiling. And just to pay a small tribute to him, if you guys know it, please join me.”

Ranbir then goes on to echo Rishi Kapoor’s popular dialogue ‘Kya tumne kabhi kisise pyaar kiya?” as the crowd responds to him with a loud ‘Kiya’! As he ends the line, he looks up, and sends a kiss.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The logo launch had taken place back in 2019 in Prayagraj and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported earlier that the film may hit the cinemas on September 9, 2022. And hours before the motion poster launch, makers confirmed the same.

