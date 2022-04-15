Ranbir Kapoor gets his dulhaniya Alia Bhatt's name written on his hand with Mehendi; See PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were in a relationship for almost 5 years finally tied the knot on April 14th at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, in the company of family and friends. After their fairytale wedding, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared dreamy photos from their wedding and fans have been gushing over the pictures ever since. The newly-wedded couple also made a public appearance as they happily posed for the paparazzi and fans present outside Ranbir's house.

While fans are currently obsessing over the newlyweds' first wedding photos, our eyes have caught over the Dulha Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi and it'll surely make you go aww! The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor chose to pay a sweet tribute to his ladylove as he got his wife's name written on his right hand with henna. For their D-Day, the lovebirds were seen decked in stunning, intricate white Sabyasachi wedding attires.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress shared a gratitude note along with her wedding photos that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor dedicates sweet post to late Rishi Kapoor post-Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding