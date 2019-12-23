Ranbir Kapoor gets injured while playing football with Ishaan Khatter; clicks selfies with fans despite injury

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

We all know that loves to play football and if the actor is in Mumbai, he always gets papped playing football with his industry friends. And yesterday, on a Sunday, as expected, this Brahmastra actor was snapped playing football but sadly, while making a few goals, the actor got injured and bruised on his lower lip as another player's hand smashed his face. But what was applause-worthy was that even after the injury, while going back to his car, Ranbir Kapoor did not disappoint his girl fans and stopped and posed for selfies from their phones. Moreover, Ranbir, while going to his car, even stopped and posed for the paps and showed the injury to them.

Yesterday, besides Ranbir Kapoor, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter and 's son were also spotted playing football with Ranbir. It was a few days back that Ranbir Kapoor and had returned to Mumbai after shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Manali, and a couple of photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets went viral on social media. On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and and it is the first film of a trilogy.

While the shooting of Brahamstra kick-started in February last year in Bulgaria, post that, the cast and crew shot in Varanasi, Mumbai and Manali. Also, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a relationship and a few weeks back, a fake marriage card of the couple had gone viral online and when the paparazzi quizzed Alia about her wedding, the actress dodged the question by saying it’s not happening.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More