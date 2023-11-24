Ranbir Kapoor gets new tattoo of daughter Raha’s name; flaunts it during Animal promotions-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and the actor has been promoting the movie in full swing. Recently, he appeared on the Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK. A video clip from the show is going viral on Twitter, and it shows Ranbir showing his ‘Raha’ tattoo that he recently got on his shoulder.

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his ‘Raha’ tattoo

The viral video that has been shared by Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages on Twitter shows Ranbir showing the host his new tattoo of Raha’s name. The Animal actor got Raha’s name inked on his shoulder, and the proud dad showed it off on the show. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The video has gone viral on social media.

Check it out below!

In an interview with Mashable India in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his tattoos. He said that he had none; however, he might get one, hopefully soon. “None yet. Hopefully soon. The 8 or something, I don’t know. Maybe my (tattoo is) going to be children’s names, or I don’t know,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal trailer

Meanwhile, the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal was unveiled yesterday, and it received a great response. Alia Bhatt heaped praise on the trailer and wrote, “Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

Animal is centered around a complex, tumultuous father-son relationship. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Balbir, Ranbir’s on-screen father, in the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be seen as the ferocious antagonist in Animal.

The film is all set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

