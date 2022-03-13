Ranbir Kapoor gets rid of his beard, Shraddha Kapoor stylishly waves at paps as they shoot in the city; PICS

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see them on-screen. Well, both the actors have started shooting for the film and have wrapped up a schedule in Delhi. Several pictures of the two from the sets have come out and today, both the actors have been spotted yet again in the city in their casual attires as they resume shooting for the film.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor getting down from his car at the shoot venue in the city. He can be seen wearing blue full sleeves short kurta over his grey tracks. The actor wore black sunglasses and completed his look with white sports shoes. Ranbir made sure to wave at the paps and pose with a victory sign. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was dressed in a white tee over white gym pants with patterns on them. She too wore black sunglasses and completed her look with white sports shoes. The actress held a white tote bag and was busy talking on the phone. Shraddha made sure to wave at the paps too. Talking about the film, it is yet to get a title and is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir Kapoor, recently the date announcement teaser of his upcoming movie Shamshera was released. The video features Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

Apart from this, Ranbir also has Brahmastra opposite his real-life girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South sensation Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Talking about Shraddha, she will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video.

