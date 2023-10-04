Ranbir Kapoor gets summoned by ED for online betting case: Report

While there has been a lot of noise around Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The look posters and teaser have already been creating quite a hype amongst the fans. Meanwhile, the actor has surrounded himself in controversy after the news of him being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate surfaced in connection with an online betting case.

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for an online betting case

It has been reported that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate today, October 6. As per a source quoted in India Today, the actor has been summoned on the grounds of promoting a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters. The Animal actor received money in cash for the promotion.

The Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform that is being investigated by the probing agency and police departments of several states.

A source shared with the daily last month that the digital evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate suggests that Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore, was made in cash.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors and singers, are under the radar of the agency’s investigation for their alleged involvement in the Mahadev online betting case. In fact, the probing agency is also investigating their attendance at the wedding and success party of Mahadev app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar which happened earlier this year in the UAE in February.

The same report suggests that actors including Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh attended the event.

Ranbir Kapoor's Workfront

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar . He will be next seen in the highly anticipated, Animal. The film will be directed by Kabir Singh's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead opposite Ranbir. In addition to this, the film will also feature Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others.

Advertisement

The film will hit theaters later this year, on December 1.