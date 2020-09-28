  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor gets a warm hug from mom Neetu & love from sister Riddhima as they join him for birthday lunch

Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today and on his birthday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor joined him for lunch. Riddhima dropped an endearing photo with her brother on his birthday and left netizens gushing over it.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: September 28, 2020 04:58 pm
Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor SahniRanbir Kapoor gets a warm hug from mom Neetu & love from sister Riddhima as they join him for birthday lunch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is a heartthrob of millions of fans across the globe, has turned a year older today. The Sanju star is celebrating his 38th birthday with his family and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of their shenanigans together. Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor joined Ranbir for lunch on his birthday and the former dropped a cute photo on social media. Last evening too, Riddhima shared a collage of photos with Alia Bhatt and other family members to wish brother Ranbir on his birthday.

Now, she took to Instagram and dropped an endearing family photo in which we could see Neetu and Ranbir as well. Neetu Kapoor could be seen adorably embracing her son while sister Riddhima showered love on the two as she stood behind them. The adorable family photo left everyone in awe of the family and it went viral among several fan clubs of the actor . Riddhima limited the comments on the post as she shared a birthday wish for her brother. 

Riddhima wrote, "Birthday lunch  Happiest Bday Rans." Earlier, Riddhima shared the collage on her Instagram story and as a post and wished him on his birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also showered birthday love on Ranbir and shared endearing throwback photos with the Sanju star on social media on his special day. 

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday lunch photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Meanwhile, several fans of the actor have started a trend 'happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor' on Twitter to wish him on his birthday. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media since last night. On the work front, Ranbir has several projects lined up. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Apart from this, he also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor and Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor & 'best aunt' Rima Jain in a sweet post

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement