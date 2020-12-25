Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt squishy hug, Taimur cheers in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family pic from Xmas lunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful pic from the annual family lunch and it is a real treat for the fans. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, often wins hearts with her Instagram posts. The actress had grabbed a lot of attention lately after she shared pics from her gala Christmas eve dinner. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing beautiful pics from her family moment, the Jab We Met actress gave her fans a real treat as she as gave a glimpse of Kapoor’s traditional annual lunch on Christmas. Needless to say, Bebo’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

The picture featured the entire Kapoor clan in one frame as they posed happily for the camera. However, it was and ’s mushy moment that stole the show. In this beautiful family picture, the Wake Up Sid star was seen giving a squishy hug to his ladylove who was seen smiling post this love filled gesture. Clearly, Ranbir Alia’s mushy moment speaks volumes about their love affair. On the other hand, was seen cheering with son Taimur Ali Khan and wife Kareena. While and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave this annual family lunch a miss, Bebo captured the image as, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people... Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

To note, this happens to be Alia’s second appearance at Kapoor’s family lunch. The lady has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while now and the couple is going strong with their relationship. Speaking about the work front, the lovebirds will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor keep Christmas spirit high as they arrive with gifts at Kapoor family lunch; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×