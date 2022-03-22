Ranbir Kapoor gives sneak peek into his phone’s wallpaper; Guess who is it, Alia Bhatt or Rishi Kapoor?

On Monday morning, the paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport. The power couple matched their airport looks as they headed out. Needless to say, Alia and Ranbir always grab all the eyeballs whenever they make public appearances, but what caught our attention today was Ranbir’s phone screensaver. As the couple made their way inside the airport, Ranbir’s mobile phone’s wallpaper caught the eye of the paps and they captured a photograph of it. Wondering who was on Ranbir’s wallpaper?

The picture was a little blurry, but if we have a closer look at the wallpaper, it isn’t hard to guess that it featured Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor. Often Ranbir Kapoor, speaking to the media, had expressed his desire to be ‘friendlier’ and spend more time with his late father. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The veteran actor’s demise left a huge void in the hearts of his loved ones. Gone, but certainly not forgotten! The veteran’s fans will witness Rishi’s performance on screen soon. His last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen, which was completed by Paresh Rawal is all set to release on March 31.

Take a look:

Honouring his legacy, his son had shared a special heartwarming message for his fans. In a video posted by the film's producer Farhan Akhtar on social media, Ranbir said, "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans”.

The actor also recalled how the film came to halt after Rishi's death. He said the producers and the family mulled over several options, including him getting to replace his father. He said, "You may have heard 'The show must go on'. Papa lived it. After he left, it felt that the film may not be completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and finish this role. But nothing was working out. And that's when Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film."

"It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans,” Ranbir had said.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt grins as Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi 'chalte hue pictures aur better lagte hai' at airport; WATCH