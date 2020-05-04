Ranbir Kapoor is a goofball as he poses with dad Rishi Kapoor, mom Neetu & Riddhima in a cute throwback pic

A throwback family photo of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni surfaced on the internet. In the photo, Ranbir seems to be striking a cool pose while a family picture is being captured.

Last week, veteran star passed away at the age of 67 after a two year battle with cancer in Mumbai. The senior star’s demise left everyone in a state of grief in Bollywood. While the last rites were performed in Mumbai on Thursday by who had his mom alongside, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni travelled by road to Mumbai to be with family amid lockdown. She reached Mumbai post the last rites but was a part of the puja that was held a day back at Banganga where late actor’s ashes were immersed.

Amid the grief, throwback photos of Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are doing rounds on the internet. One such photo is going viral and it is extremely adorable. In a photo doing rounds, we can see a much younger Rishi Kapoor posing with family members including Neetu Kapoor, brother Rajiv Kapoor and kids. However, the cutest of them all seems Ranbir as he strikes a filmy pose in the cute throwback photo.

Seeing the throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima, surely left netizens emotional as many missed the senior actor who succumbed after a 2 year battle with cancer. Rishi Kapoor’s cremation was held in Mumbai on Thursday and Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Abhishek Bachchan were present with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amid the hour of grief.

Here’s the throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Riddhima:

A day back, ashes of the later actor were immersed at Banganga after a puja was performed by Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were also present to extend support to the actor. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for his dear friend Rishi Kapoor and remembered him in a blog post as well. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika.

Credits :Instagram

