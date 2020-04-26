Ranbir Kapoor goofs around with his friend as he tries on some hilarious filter; Watch Video

We chanced upon a throwback video of Ranbir Kapoor and a friend goofing around with some filters. Check out the fun video below,

may be off social media or secretly operating a private account for all we know, but the actor continues to have dedicated fan clubs.The actor is a hit on social media and his fans make sure to post unseen photos and videos of the actor. We chanced upon one such throwback video of Ranbir and a friend goofing around with some filters. In the video, Ranbir does not shy away from the camera and can be seen giving different expressions while the filter is used on his face.

The filter is an interesting choice and will crack you up as it shows Ranbir covered in jewellery like a necklace, earrings, nose piece and a maang tika. Ranbir's friend also joins him in the frame and the actors can be seen laughing it off. Ranbir also winks at the camera at one point in the video.

Check out the hilarious video of Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju which released in 2018. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was a biopic based on the life of noted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. As of now, the actor has two important projects lined up. He will feature in Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He also has Shamshera lined up. The action-adventure features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

