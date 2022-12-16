Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Bijli with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera; Netizens are starstruck

Vicky Kaushal , Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is released today on an OTT platform. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The trailer and songs were loved by netizens and they were elated to see Kiara and Vicky's sizzling chemistry. Soon after the film was premiered, netizens were quick to share the clip of Ranbir Kapoor's special appearance in it.

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their reactions. They were excited to watch the new daddy cool. In the film, he essayed the role of an actor. He is seen dancing to the song Bijli while Kiara and Vicky are background dancers in it. The other clip shows Vicky and Kiara interacting with Ranbir. They are seen telling him that the hook step of the song is their choreography. But the real choreographer Ganesh Acharya enters the frame and the duo then denies it. Ranbir further informs them that he is producing a film and he will ask the director to contact them. When Vicky inquires about the lead actor, Ranbir tells him that the film will star his (Vicky's) favourite Ranveer Singh.

Netizens were all praise for Ranbir's limited cameo. A user wrote, "He easily ate the whole movie." Another user wrote, "#RanbirKapoor 's cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo."