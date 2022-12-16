Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Bijli with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera; Netizens are starstruck
Soon after Govinda Naam Mera was premiered on an OTT platform, netizens were quick to share the clips of Ranbir Kapoor's special appearance in it.
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera is released today on an OTT platform. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The trailer and songs were loved by netizens and they were elated to see Kiara and Vicky's sizzling chemistry. Soon after the film was premiered, netizens were quick to share the clip of Ranbir Kapoor's special appearance in it.
Netizens impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's cameo
Netizens took to Twitter and shared their reactions. They were excited to watch the new daddy cool. In the film, he essayed the role of an actor. He is seen dancing to the song Bijli while Kiara and Vicky are background dancers in it. The other clip shows Vicky and Kiara interacting with Ranbir. They are seen telling him that the hook step of the song is their choreography. But the real choreographer Ganesh Acharya enters the frame and the duo then denies it. Ranbir further informs them that he is producing a film and he will ask the director to contact them. When Vicky inquires about the lead actor, Ranbir tells him that the film will star his (Vicky's) favourite Ranveer Singh.
Netizens were all praise for Ranbir's limited cameo. A user wrote, "He easily ate the whole movie." Another user wrote, "#RanbirKapoor 's cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo."
Earlier, Ranbir was seen making a special appearance in Vicky and Angira Dhar's film Love Per Square Foot. The duo has worked together in the blockbuster film Sanju.
Work front
Ranbir will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The title of Luv Ranjan's next was unveiled recently. Apart from this, he has Animal in the pipeline. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.
