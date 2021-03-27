Is Ranbir Kapoor growing out his beard for Animal? Fans speculate the actor is trying new looks for his role

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor are speculating the actor is trying new looks for his role in Animal. Take a look.

has been under self-quarantine since the actor contracted the Covid-19 virus. Fans were devastated upon hearing the news and have been praying for the actor’s speedy recovery. The actor had been working on Ayan Mukerji's directorial film Brahmāstra, along with his girlfriend . The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, , Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. While the actor is under home quarantine, fans of the star have noticed something unusual. Some speculate that Ranbir is trying different looks for another project which will release next year.

Ranbir is also prepping for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Fans of the star are wondering if the actor’s bearded look is for his upcoming film. It was earlier revealed that Ranbir would be playing the role of a dark and intense character in Animal, which is completely new from him. The star has previously worked for light-hearted roles in various romantic comedies like Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Barfi!, Tamasha, and Wake Up Sid. Although the actor hasn’t opened up about his character in the film, fans presume the actor is growing out his beard to try a different look for the upcoming film.

Is Ranbir trying out looks for ... Animal ? O_O I mean I know he is on isolation, but he never grows the beard so much unless it's for a role ??? I feel like he would have trimmed it...JUST WONDERING... I could be 100% wrong . Also I am aware that they were supposed to do reading https://t.co/DcHR54eWKj — wuhu (@boyfriendkapoor) March 26, 2021

The star studded film also casts actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and . The film was announced back in January 2021. Now, the release date of the action-packed film is all set to have a festival release during Dussehra in 2022. Fans of the actors cannot wait to see the film hit the big screen.

