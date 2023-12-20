Ranbir Kapoor hangs out with Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt in New York: ‘When an Animal comes to visit’

Following the theatrical release of Animal on December 1, actor Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as a complete sensation in Bollywood. He has garnered praise not just from his fans but also from every nook and corner of the industry.

It seems like Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has also been swayed by the actor’s performance in the movie. Recently, Dutt was seen hanging out with Ranbir Kapoor in New York and she also shared a picture with him. It seems like Ranbir is on cloud nine following the triumph of his latest venture and he is basking in the success of the project with Dutt. Have a look at the photograph inside.

After Animal’s release on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor hangs out with Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala

The movie has not even clocked a month since its release and it has managed to achieve soaring heights. It now seems like the film’s lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is rejoicing in the success of his venture with Trishala Dutt, daughter of legendary Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Trishala took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her meetup with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star.

The duo can be seen sitting next to each other in the photograph and being all smiles for the camera. As Dutt dropped the image on her social media account, she captioned it, “When an ‘Animal’ comes to visit’.” Have a look at it right here.

More about Animal

The movie was released on December 1 and notably, despite its box office clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, Animal turned out to be a huge hit. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna among others and it has been directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Advertisement

The plot of the movie revolves around the marred relationship shared between a father and a son. And, Ranbir essays the character of Ranvijay in the movie. The nail-biting crime thriller is garnering a positive response from the audience and was well-received by the critics too.

ALSO READ: Animal: Satranga was originally created for another film, reveals composer: ‘Created around 18 versions’