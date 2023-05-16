Ranbir Kapoor has advised friends who were not happy in their relationships: 'If you aren’t in love...'

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the best phase of his life with his daughter Raha, was recently seen impressing the audience with his solid performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. In the Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir played the role of Mickey, whose side business is to help couples break up. Recently, while promoting his film's OTT release, Ranbir revealed if he has ever done something like that in his real life.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals if he has helped couples break in real life

During an interview with Netflix, Ranbir got chatty with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. When he was asked if he has done something like his character Mickey in real life, the actor said that he used to give advise to his friends in school. Ranbir shared, "I am sure that I have advised some friends who want to kind of get out of relationships in school and all. You just have to be honest if you aren’t in love with someone or if you are falling in love with somebody else. But I have not devised a plan. If you are asking what Mickey does in the film, it's very different from probably what we do in life. Tough life."

Earlier, Ranbir appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show and he revealed if was ever a ‘makkar’ in a relationship. He said, "Maine kiya hua hai ye, but as you get older you realise the more honest and open you are with your partner, the relationship becomes deeper and more meaningful."

Meanwhile, Ranbir got married to his ladylove Alia Bhatt in April 2022. After dating for a while, the duo finally decided to seal the deal in an intimate ceremony. Later, in November 2022, they welcomed their baby girl Raha. Since then, they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood with their little one.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11.