Ranbir Kapoor heads to the dubbing studio for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt after recovering from Covid-19

Shortly after recovering from Covid-19, Ranbir Kapoor was seen making his way to the dubbing studio for Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt. Take a look.

Brahmastra stars and were spotted by the paps while making their way to the dubbing studio on Thursday. After Ranbir recovered from the Covid-19 virus, he resumed working on the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Only a month ago, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Singh took to social media to confirm that the actor had tested positive for the virus. Following the announcement, Ranbir was self-quarantining in his house and following the safety protocol.

In the photos, we see the couple donning comfy yet stylish outfits while making their way to work. Ranbir can be seen donning a cool black shirt which he paired with white pants. On the other hand, Alia was seen rocking a white shirt with blue denim shorts. Both stars were seen wearing mouth masks and following the social distancing guidelines. The actors are all geared up for the release of their upcoming fantasy action film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

On the same evening, Alia took to her Instagram story to share that she had tested positive for the virus. The actress stated that she is following all the necessary safety protocols. The star also penned her gratitude for her fans support, “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care.”

