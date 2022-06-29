Ranbir Kapoor on his bond with Karan Johar & whether he is a better mentor or director: I think he is a...

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy, the couple has been receiving enormous love and wishes from their fans and industry friends. Meanwhile, the first one to congratulate the newlyweds was filmmaker Karan Johar. Alia made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, while Ranbir worked with him in Bombay Velvet. Both the actors have future projects lined up with him. Meanwhile, Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and spoke about his close bond with Karan Johar.

In an interview with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor was aksed if Karan Johar was a better Mentor or Director, to which the actor replied, “Well I think he's a better friend and not just to me, I've seen how he has maintained relationships with so many people from the film industry and it's tough.”

He added, “As I'm growing older, I am getting tired of being that polite person and your world starts narrowing down to fewer people in life because it's easier. But Karan's not like that, you have a problem even at three in the morning, you want to show him what to wear at the airport. you want to take his advice on a movie, you want to take his advice on a controversy or anything you know he always has the right advice to give you."

Ranbir further jokingly said, “I'm not sure if it's the right advice but he always has heartfelt advice to give you then it's up to you to take it,” He also spoke about Johar’s fashion sense and said that Karan is currently going through a mid-life crisis currently and his style had become too hip-hop.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22. Recently, Ranbir and actor Shraddha Kapoor were shooting in Spain for a Luv Ranjan film.