Ranbir Kapoor on his proposal to Alia Bhatt: It just happened very naturally and organically

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two left everyone in awe of their wedding pictures. And now they are all set to step into a new phase and one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Just a couple of weeks ago, Alia took all their fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy and now fans cannot wait to meet Kapoor junior. Well, these two have always been quite secretive about their love life, but recently when Alia appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Ranveer Singh she opened up about how RK planned his proposal.

Ranbir Kapoor on his proposal to Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, not revealing many details about the proposal said that Ranbir Kapoor had totally blew her mind because she was not expecting it. She said that they were not talking about it and had decided that we will just go with the feeling and that is exactly what Ranbir did. He did not tell anyone. He just carried the ring and proposed to his lady love at one of their favourite destinations, Maasai Mara. Ranbir is on a promotional spree these days to promote his film Shamshera. When he was asked how difficult or challenging was it to hide this plan from Alia, the actor quipped, “It wasn’t difficult, just don’t tell anybody. I think it was a beautiful moment and just happened very naturally and organically.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of almost 4 years with Shamshera. This film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. He also has Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra wherein he will be starring opposite his wife Alia Bhatt. This film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Apart from this, she was shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra.

