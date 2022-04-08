Ranbir Kapoor on his transformation for Animal: It's been a lifestyle change for me & very challenging

Ranbir Kapoor has been creating a massive buzz in the town on both personal and professional fronts. The actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline and he will be seen going through physical transformation for them as well. Amid this, Ranbir’s upcoming movie Animal, which is being helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been grabbing a lot of attention. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively mentioned that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be undergoing a transformation for Animal, especially for the later schedules.

And now, in a conversation with his trainer, Ranbir has opened up about the physical transformation and said that his transformation has been a lifestyle change for him. During the conversation, Ranbir stated that in his upcoming romantic-comedy, he will be flaunting a lean figure and will not have too much of a muscular body. However, for Animal, Ranbir will have to put on a lot of muscle. “We will take a couple of months to put on a lot of muscle. I think that will be very challenging for me after Sanju. This will be the second time I’ll be doing it. So, I’m really looking forward to that journey. I just want to do it correctly with diet, with correct amount of workout, correct amount of rest, correct amount of recovery,” the actor was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has also been making the headlines for his wedding with Alia. The couple will reportedly tie the knot next week in Mumbai. It is reported that their wedding festivities will begin on April 13 and the wedding will take place in the Kapoor’s ancestral house.

