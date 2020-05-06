Ranbir Kapoor holding a trophy in a childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima is pure gold

Senior actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last week and left everyone in Bollywood in shock. Amid this, a throwback family photo of the late actor with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are doing rounds on social media. Check it out.

Last week, senior actor left for the heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and shocked everyone. The senior star ended his two-year-long battle with cancer and passed away on Thursday leaving his wife , son , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other members of the family in a state of grief. As soon as news of demise came out, Bollywood stars started expressing condolences to the family and mourned loss of the senior star. Several fans shared throwback photos of the family on social media and remembered the senior star.

Amid this, we stumbled upon an unseen childhood photo of Ranbir and Riddhima in which late Rishi Kapoor’s son can be seen holding a trophy in his hand. In the throwback photo from Ranbir and Riddhima’s childhood, we can see later Rishi Kapoor standing with his kids and wife Neetu Kapoor. Little Ranbir can be seen holding a trophy in his hand while his mom Neetu Kapoor can be seen standing surprised behind him in the frame. The throwback photo of the family is being loved by fans.

The senior star passed away in Mumbai and was cremated in the presence of his near and dear ones. However, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in New Delhi due to the Coronavirus lockdown and hence, could not make it for the funeral. Riddhima later travelled to Mumbai with her family by road to be with her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Together, Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir went to immerse the late actor’s ashes at Banganga and did the puja as well.

Check out the throwback photo of late Rishi Kapoor with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima:

Rishi Kapoor’s demise left everyone shocked in Bollywood. From Amitabh Bachchan to to to , everyone mourned the loss of the senior star. He was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. He also was a part of the remake of The Intern with .

