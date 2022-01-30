Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt close in THIS unseen selfie

One of the cutest couples of tinsel town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never shy away from showing off their love for each other. Alia’s official Instagram handle is full of Ranbir, ever since they made their relationship public. They both enjoy a massive fan following and Alia keeps sharing the updates to her fans on ‘gram. However, an unseen photo of the duo has made rounds on the Internet and created a buzz as well. The photo was shared by their private chef Shastry and Alia-Ranbir’s fans are going crazy over it.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia were seen clicking a selfie with their private chef Shastry. Ranbir held his ladylove close in the post. The trio was all smiling as well. While sharing the photo, chef Shahstry wrote, “Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor . It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been exciting and a learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now!”

See post here:

On the work front, actor Ranbir Kapoor will share the silver screen with his ladylove Alia Bhatt soon in the movie Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.

Also, Alia has several other projects including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

