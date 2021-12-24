Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt by her waist, escorts her safely to their car, saving from crowd; VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular and loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Their romance often leaves fans swooning over them, whenever any pictures or videos of the lovebirds surface on the internet. Tonight, the paparazzi spotted Alia and Ranbir as they stepped out for dinner in the city with a few of their friends. In the video, one can see Alia hugging her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and making her way to her car. As Alia gets surrounded by the crowd, Ranbir extends his hand, holds Alia by her waist, and safely escorts her to their car. Adorable, isn’t it?

