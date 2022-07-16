'Ranbir Kapoor is honest & very dedicated, all I tell him is...': Sanjay Dutt on his bond with Shamshera actor

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the screens after 4 years with Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The promotions for the film are in full swing and Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt's bond is quite evident during the same. While Ranbir will be seen as Balli and Shamshera in the upcoming action film, Sanjay will be seen in the role of the antagonist, Shuddh Singh. Due to Ranbir playing Sanju in Rajkumar Hirani's film, Sanjay and Ranbir share a great bond and in a recent interview, Dutt shared his take on his connection with Ranbir.

Sanjay Dutt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'very dedicated'

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Dutt was asked about his bond with Ranbir and the actor didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for him. However, Sanjay did want Ranbir to explore as an actor and he explained the reason behind it as well. Sanjay said, "Ranbir is a very clean soul, he is an honest kid and very dedicated, he respects everyone with such genuineness. He comes from a legendary family, his values and emotions are at the peak, and you know these things count a lot in life." Adding what he feels Ranbir should do in terms of his career, Sanjay said, "He is a brilliant actor, all I tell him is ‘you got to explore’, as the more you explore in this world of cinema, the greater heights you touch. That has been my experience."

Further, Sanjay added that he was elated to know that Ranbir was doing Shamshera. Dutt said that when he was an action star back in the days, he was also doing films like Sajan and Jodi No 1. Adding that Ranbir can play any kind of role, Sanjay said, "I do not say it only due to my love for Ranbir but because I see him as an actor who can do everything possible — he can carry Shamshera, he can do comedy, he can be a lover boy, he can be a college kid."

Shamshera releases on July 22

Talking about Shamshera, the film is directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film will showcase him in a double role as Balli and Shamshera. The songs of the film, Ji Huzoor, Fitoor and the title track have been loved so far and fans of Ranbir are looking forward to seeing his dual act as the father and son. The film is all set to release on July 22 in theatres.

