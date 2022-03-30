Ranbir Kapoor hopes to imbibe THESE traits of late father Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor shared a very special, beautiful bond with his late father Rishi Kapoor. Fans have been anticipating the release of Sharmaji Namkeen since the first glimpse was revealed. This film, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as Sharmaji, is significant for a number of reasons. One of the biggest of it all is that it will be the final time viewers will see the late legendary actor on screen. Just a while ago, in an interview, son Ranbir opened up about his late father’s last movie and his relationship with him.

In a chat with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the traits he hoped he’d imbibe from Rishi Kapoor. At one point, the interviewer said that she believed 30s was the time when a person could identify the traces of their parents in them. So, she asked Ranbir if he had seen those with his father. To this, Ranbir had a beautiful answer. He said he hoped he had some traces of him because he recognised him as a great person, not just as an artist but even as a human being. He added that he believed his value system was very correct and he spoke his mind, wasn’t a hypocrite, loved passionately and that he made it a point that if a saw something and liked it, he would acknowledge and respect it no matter what. He emphasised that he believed someone is a true artist if they can respect other people’s work.

“So small things like this, which are subconsciously built inside me, I can go on about it. But such things I have so much of respect that I have imbibed these things from my father and I would like to sustain that,” Ranbir said. He went on about Rishi trying to maintain certain traditions even if they were forgotten and said that these were the things he imbibed from his late father.

