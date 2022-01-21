Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan to Sidharth Malhotra: Actors who made their debut opposite a debutant

Every year we see several newcomers making their entry into Bollywood. Many newcomers are lucky to get their big break opposite an A-lister actor, just like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone made their debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But there are many who make their debut opposite a debutant itself. This list includes many names that are themselves an A-lister today. From Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan to Sidharth Malhotra there are many who made their debut opposite a newcomer actress. Check out the list!

Ranbir Kapoor

The Kapoor lad made his debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Saawariya. Ranbir made his debut opposite Sonam Kapoor who too was entering the glam world along with RK. Although the movie did not do that well at the box office but their Jodi was loved by the fans and moreover, Ranbir’s acting won many hearts.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik had the biggest debut of all time. His first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was such a massive hit that it is only a dream for many actors to enter Bollywood with such a bang. The 2000 movie still continues to be a favourite of many. Hrithik made his debut opposite Amisha Patel who too had proved to be a promising actress and impressed many with her acting skills.

Abhishek Bachchan

The J.P Dutta directorial Refugee although did not do wonders at the box office but gave Bollywood two great stars, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Amitabh Bachchan’s son stepped in the glamour world with Kareena in 2000 and continue to rule our hearts even today.

Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff’s son is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood today. Who knew that the boy who made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 would enjoy such a massive fan following today. Well, he too made his debut opposite a debutant Kriti Sanon who has also made a mark for herself in the industry.

Aayushmann Khurrana

The actor made his way into our hearts with his cute looks infectious smile and obviously melodious voice. Aayushmann is known for his versatility and the out of the box subjects that he presents in front of the audience with so much ease made his debut with Vicky Donor that again was a subject that is considered a taboo subject in society. Well, he made his debut opposite the gorgeous Yami Gautam who too was stepping in Bollywood with this one.

Varun Dhawan

One of Karan Johar’s first batch of students included Varun Dhawan. He made his debut with Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who too were debutants.

Sidharth Malhotra

As you already read above, along with Varun Dhawan, even Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Student Of The Year that also had Alia Bhatt.

