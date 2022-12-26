Ranbir Kapoor hugs and kisses Alia Bhatt in new Christmas pics, fans call them ‘most powerful couple of BTown’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest and most loved Bollywood couples in Bollywood. Like every year, this year too, we saw the Kapoor family members marking their attendance at the annual Christmas lunch. It was indeed a special Christmas for the Brahmastra couple as it was not only their first Christmas after marriage but also their first Christmas as Raha’s parents. We got to see some lovely pictures of the Kapoor family yesterday but today early morning Alia has treated her fans with some gorgeous pictures of her and Ranbir with the entire family and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from her sweet Christmas celebration. In the first picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor holding her in a hug and kissing her cheeks. Indeed this makes for a picture-perfect moment. Alia is dressed in a red oversized dress while Ranbir looks handsome in a white shirt, blue denim, and beanie. In the next picture, Alia poses with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Then comes a picture where all the Bhatt and Kapoor ladies pose for a selfie. Last but not least, there is a picture from the annual Kapoor Christmas bash.

Alia Bhatt attempts hammock inversion

Alia Bhatt shared a picture that shows her acing the inversion. She can be seen dressed in black athleisure, with her hands folded, doing the inversion practice with aerial yoga. In her note, Alia wrote that she has been ‘gradually re-building’ her connection with her core and that 1.5 months after delivery, under the guidance of her trainer Anshuka Parwani, she was able to attempt the inversion today. She warned new mothers from exerting themselves and wrote that every body is different and that they should take their own time. “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It will release on April 28, 2023. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in the film Animal alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Later, he will be seen in an as-yet-untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Clearly, he has a busy schedule lined up ahead.