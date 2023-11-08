Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do to Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet: 5 casting choices that never made it to films

Once a movie emerges as a major success, it is almost impossible to imagine it with a different set of actors. However, some of the most memorable movies made in Bollywood were not initially planned with the lead actors who eventually played the lead roles in them. Many times, the actors who were initially a part of the project never made it to the films when they hit the theatres.

Here we bring you the 5 casting choices in Bollywood, that never made it to the films. Have a look...

Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do

For the unversed, director Zoya Akhtar initially wanted Ranbir Kapoor to essay the central character Kabir Mehra in her much-loved 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The filmmaker was also planning to cast Ranbir's real-life first cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Kabir's sibling Ayesha Mehra.

However, Ranbir Kapoor eventually walked out of the project due to the unavailability of his dates. Eventually, the role went to Ranveer Singh and the rest was history. Later during her appearance on the Koffee With Karan show, director Zoya Akhtar extensively spoke about the casting change, and stated that it happened for the best.

Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet

During one of his appearances on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was replaced in the 2015-released period gangster movie, Bombay Velvet. According to the actor, he was roped in to play the lead role in the Anurag Kashyap directorial and was about to sign the dotted line.

However, the producers of the project eventually decided to replace him with Ranbir Kapoor. According to Ranveer Singh, the makers thought that the actor, who was relatively a lesser-established star at that point, couldn't justify the massive budget of Bombay Velvet. But, this heartbreak turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Ranveer Singh, as the highly anticipated project ended up as one of the biggest box office failures of Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Ram-Leela

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the first choice for quite a lot of iconic movies, that eventually went to other actors. In many of her interviews, Bebo has recalled how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered her his famous romantic drama, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, Kareena, who was a student at that time, felt she was too young for a movie debut, and turned down the offer.

In one of her Koffee With Karan appearances, Kareena Kapoor admitted that she turned down Kal Ho Naa Ho because of 'greed' and opened up about how it affected her friendship with producer Karan Johar for quite some time. Later, she also made headlines by walking out of Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, just a week before the film went on floors, due to creative differences.

Hrithik Roshan in Swades, Rang De Basanti, and Dil Chahta Hai

The Bollywood superstar was the first choice for many popular movies. During his earlier appearance on the Koffee With Karan show, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he was approached to play the role of Mohan Bhargav in Swades. Even though he loved the script, he was unable to provide the needed dates due to his busy schedule. Eventually, the role went to Shah Rukh Khan.

He turned down Rang De Basanti due to creative differences with director Rakeysh Mehra. The makers roped in popular South movie star Siddharth, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie, for the role. Similarly, Farhan Akhtar wanted Hrithik Roshan to play the role of Siddharth Sinha in his pathbreaking movie Dil Chahta Hai. But the actor was unable to provide dates, and the role was played by Akshaye Khanna.

Arjun Kapoor in Kabir Singh

For the unversed, a casting change that made headlines in recent times is Arjun Kapoor's initial association with Kabir Singh. The producers of the movie, which was an official remake of Arjun Reddy, wanted Kapoor to play the titular role. But director Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt the actor didn't suit the part.

Later in many of his interviews, the filmmaker revealed that he was keen to get Shahid Kapoor on board for the part, as he felt the actor is best suited for the complex role. Arjun Kapoor also eventually admitted that he understood the situation and decided to opt out, as he trusted director Vanga's vision. Well, it is now impossible to imagine anyone other than Shahid, as Kabir Singh.

