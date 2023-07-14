Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father to baby Raha and THIS post by Avinash Gowariker is proof

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November last year. Alia and Ranbir have been over the moon since then, and make sure they spend as much time as they can with their daughter. Both Ranbir and Alia have often mentioned in their interviews that Raha is their top priority, and how they aim to achieve a healthy work-life balance. Recently, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker shared a post on Instagram, in which he shared a BTS picture of Ranbir from the shoot. However, Avinash said that he didn’t get the ‘post packup shoot’ this time with Ranbir as the actor wanted to rush back home to be with Raha.

Avinash Gowariker reveals Ranbir Kapoor wanted to rush home to baby Raha

Avinash Gowariker took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a monochromatic BTS picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the shoot. In the picture, the makeup artist is seen doing a touch-up, while Ranbir poses for the camera. He is seen wearing a white shirt, a black vest, and a tie, in the picture. Avinash Gowariker’s ‘post pack-up shots’ with celebrities are one of the highlights of his work, in which he clicks some amazing candid pictures of the stars after they are done with the shoot.

In his post, Avinash revealed that he didn’t get the ‘post pack-up shot’ with Ranbir Kapoor this time, as the actor said that he immediately wanted to go home to be with his daughter Raha. “No #PostPackUpShot with #RanbirKapoor this time… Because he immediately wanted to rush home to baby Raha So sharing a BTS of him looking as sharp as always!!” wrote Avinash Gowariker. “Loving father,” read one comment on the post, while another one read, “His charm is unmatched #ranbirkapoor.” Check out Avinash Gowariker’s post below.

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for Animal in the last few months. Just last week, Ranbir jetted off to Italy to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, and to celebrate the day with her. Now that Ranbir is back in the bay, looks like he intends to spend as much time as he can with his daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1, 2023.

