Ranbir Kapoor is a rockstar, dances with Nikita Dutta in Har Bachcha Hai Rocket’s BTS video

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the best phase of his life. The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The film not only broke several box office records but also won the hearts of the fans. Well, since then the actor has been working in back to back projects. He has a couple of films lined up in the coming year like Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next. And now a BTS video of him from the sets of Rocket Gang’s Har Bachcha Hai Rocket song shoot is going viral. Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS video from Rocket Gang

It was only today that the song Har Bachcha Hai Rocket from Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta starrer Rocket Gang was released. Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a special appearance in this song and fans cannot get a better surprise than this. The actor looks dapper in his white cargo pants paired with a white tee and layered with a silver blingy long jacket. In the BTS video, we can see Ranbir dancing with Nikita Dutta with other kids and Aditya Seal in the background. Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Reportedly, he will wrap up another schedule of the film before welcoming his baby. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

