'Ranbir Kapoor is fully alpha', says Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he reacts to his chocolate boy image

There has been a huge buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s directorial Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While the release date of the film is approaching, the entire team is busy with their promotional tours and events. Now, most recently the entire team of Animal was in Hyderabad where the captain of the ship, Vanga was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s soft boy onscreen image. To this, he actually referred to the actor as ‘Alpha’.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor's chocolate boy image

On November 27, the entire team of Animal including the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others attended an event in Hyderabad. Several videos from the same have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, in one of the videos, the director was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s chocolate boy image on screen.

To this, the director had quite an interesting answer as he cited examples of Ranbir’s movies like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Rockstar and stated “he (Ranbir) might have a soft image on screen, but Chocolate Boy is just a tag for Ranbir Kapoor. He is fully alpha.”



Ranbir Kapoor on 'Animal' as the film title

Interestingly, during one of the events yesterday in Chennai on November 27, Ranbir Kapoor also spilled the beans on Animal as the film title. To explain the reason, the actor shared, “I think you’re seeing this film through the perspective of this character that I play and other characters which I can’t speak about. Once you'll see the film, you will understand."

About Animal

After Kabir Singh, the highly anticipated Animal will mark the second Bollywood directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor amongst others.

The trailer which was released earlier suggests that the film will revolve around the complex father-son relationship played by Anil (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir respectively. In addition to this, Rashmika will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s wife, Geetanjali.

Animal will hit the theaters on December 1. Interestingly, it will also face a big clash with Vicky Kaushal’s biopic drama, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

