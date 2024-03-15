Ranbir Kapoor is inseparable from daughter Raha and we have proof; see THIS pic from Alia Bhatt's birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor has consistently shown himself to be a devoted father ever since he welcomed his daughter Raha into the world in 2022. Whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi, he is often captured in heartwarming moments with his little one. Recently, at wife Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration, Ranbir's affection for Raha was palpable even in her absence from the party. In a touching gesture, he wore an outfit featuring his child's name, showcasing his deep love and pride as a father.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts daughter Raha’s name on his outfit for Alia Bhatt’s birthday dinner

Last night, Alia Bhatt's family and closest friends came together for a lavish celebration to commemorate her 31st birthday. While Alia's daughter, Raha Kapoor, was not seen in visuals from outside the venue, suggesting her absence, her father, Ranbir Kapoor, remained inseparable from her in spirit. Ranbir, dressed in a stylish black t-shirt and jacket for the occasion, caught everyone's attention with a heartfelt gesture: little Raha's name proudly adorned on his tee.

Have a look!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s RRKPK saree to milk cake: 6 times birthday girl became trendsetter on social media