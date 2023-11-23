'Ranbir Kapoor is mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan', claims Animal helmer Sandeep Vanga Reddy

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal has been creating a lot of buzz lately. Today, its much-awaited official trailer dropped on the internet and it has been loved by everyone. The film's director Sandeep Vanga Reddy recently praised Kapoor and compared him to the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Kamal Haasan.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy praises Ranbir Kapoor

According to The Indian Express, Animal helmer Sandeep Vanga Reddy has praised Ranbir Kapoor's acting abilities. He said, “Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (But) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man has no limitation."

The director further added that, unlike the character he is playing, Kapoor doesn't get angry and is a 'calm person.' "I remember when I used to write rageful scenes, I would ask him so many times, ‘Ranbir, when do you get angry?’ He would say, ‘I don’t get angry, and Sandeep this is the 7th or 9th time you are asking me this’,” Reddy added.

About Animal

Animal marks the first collaboration between Sandeep Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. The film chronicles a father-son relationship set in the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi among others. The film was earlier supposed to release in August but its date was pushed due to some pending post-production work. It is now slated to release theatrically on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

At the trailer launch, Kapoor revealed that he was reminded of his dad Rishi Kapoor while preparing for his role. He said, “I think eventually sub-consciously mujhe mere papa ki yaad aa gayi…I think jis tareeke se vo baat karte the he was a very passionate aggressive man ke jaise (I think eventually it reminded me of my father, the way he used to speak like a very passionate and an aggressive man).”

