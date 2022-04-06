Ranbir Kapoor to join Alia Bhatt in Switzerland post marriage? Details Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date is inching closer. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed this week that the couple will get married in a small and intimate ceremony at Ranbir's family home in Mumbai. The wedding festivities are slated to take place between April 13-17 and prep is underway in full swing. They will also be getting married between their tight filming schedules.

Post the wedding, Alia will also be keeping up with her packed schedule. As per a latest ETimes report, Alia and Ranveer Singh are most likely to head to Switzerland. The duo re starring in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Turns out, the filmmaker was scouting for the perfect location to film a major song for his grand family drama. Reportedly, Karan Johar and team have finalised Switzerland as the location for the song shoot and it will happen in either May or June.

The shoot will take place for around a week and since it will be Alia's first post wedding outdoor shoot, we won't be surprised if Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her. On the work front for Ranbir, the actor will be juggling the shoot of Luv Ranjan's film and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with his wedding. He has reportedly taken a break for only one week and quickly get back on set. We wonder if Ranbir will join Alia in Switzerland and the couple might just honeymoon in the Alps.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to be held between April 13-17