Ranbir Kapoor joins Alia Bhatt & her family for Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday celebrations; See Pics

Updated on Sep 20, 2021 10:46 AM IST  |  19.2K
   
Mahesh Bhatt turns 73 today i.e 20 September and his family rang in his birthday on Sunday night. The filmmaker had daughter Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt by his side to celebrate the big day. Not just that, Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also attended the celebration and was all smiles for a family photo. 

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of photos from the party and wished her father. In the photo, Alia made dad Mahesh Bhatt pose for the camera with balloons in the background and a tee that read, "A passion that burns without purpose." In another picture, the actress can be seen goofing around with the balloons. 

The last family photo was a selfie clicked by Ranbir that featured Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja and Alia. The filmmaker also had wife Soni Razdaan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt attending it virtually. He held up the phone while they were on call for the family photo. 

Sharing the photos, Alia captioned it, "73 years young! Happy birthday papa." 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

While Alia has been a regular at the Kapoors' birthday parties, we rarely get to see Ranbir Kapoor attending the Bhatt family functions. Both Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost three years now and are likely to soon tie the knot. In an interview earlier, Ranbir had even revealed that if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would've been married by now. 

Comments
Anonymous : Alia & Varun. The Best couple.
REPLY 0 44 minutes ago
Anonymous : I don't hate ranbir and Natasha but I like varia if varun Alia are married then baat hi kuch special hoti
REPLY 0 47 minutes ago
Anonymous : Rk son and low Mahesh
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Did Rhea wish him already?
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : ARe RK and AB really getting married ? Its been nearly 3 years since their " engagement " .
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : They already married, they must have got married when rishi kapoor was alive
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Fake
REPLY 0 45 minutes ago

