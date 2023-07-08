Ranbir Kapoor joins family to celebrate mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday; Alia Bhatt and Raha skip the bash

Ranbir Kapoor, the celebrated Bollywood actor recently jetted off to London to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor, who is in the city with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family. The Rockstar actor, who was in Mumbai with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, decided to visit his mom to celebrate her 65th birthday.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organized a lavish family dinner for Neetu Kapoor at a famous restaurant in London. The intimate birthday bash was attended by a very few close friends of the senior actress. Alia Bhatt and their baby daughter Raha, however, gave the celebration a miss.

Riddhima shares a family pic with Ranbir, Neetu and others; Misses Alia and Raha

After Neetu Kapoor's intimate birthday celebrations, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her official Instagram handle and wished her dear mom by sharing a lovely family picture, and a heartfelt note. "Happy Bday Ma... We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹," reads Riddhima's caption. As per the reports, Alia Bhatt skipped her dear mom-in-law's birthday dinner as she is busy with her work commitments. As a result, baby Raha also gave her Dadi Ma's special night a miss.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram post below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and others comment on Riddhima's post

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many of their close friends and well-wishers commented on the jewellery designer's post. "Surprise best best," wrote Kareena, who is all excited to see her aunt's birthday bash picture. "Happy Birthday Neetu Aunty," commented Saba Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

The talented actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Animal, his highly anticipated action thriller. The project, which marks Ranbir Kapoor's first onscreen collaboration with popular director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit the theatres in December, this year. Later, Ranbir will return to play Shiva in the upcoming second installment of the Brahmastra franchise, helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

