Ranbir Kapoor joins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to celebrate their mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday; See PHOTO

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday on 8th July, 2020 and celebrations have already begun at her residence. She is accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor for the same.
July 8, 2020
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor have been a constant support for their mother Neetu Kapoor ever since Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020. The two of them have made sure that their mother isn’t devoid of anything. In fact, Riddhima has been spending an ample amount of time with her the glimpses of which she has been sharing on social media too. Recently, she gifted Neetu Ji an adorable pup named Doodle much to the latter’s happiness.

Neetu Kapoor turns a year older on 8th July 2020, and the celebrations have already begun at their residence. Riddhima has recently shared a picture with her mom and brother Ranbir Kapoor which is all things adorable. She writes, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.” The three of them look quite elated in the picture. Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in an aqua blue floral shirt while Riddhima is seen clad in a white outfit. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, is wearing a black dress.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been making a lot of effort to make her mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday special which is evident from the numerous social media posts she has been sharing for the past couple of hours. Although it will be a sweet and simple celebration because of the COVID-19 crisis, we are sure that the entire family will enjoy it to the fullest. Well, as of now, we are eagerly waiting for the family to share more pictures from Neetu Ji’s birthday celebrations.
 

